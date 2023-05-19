Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu channeled her Mamba mentality before the WNBA opener on Friday as she paid tribute to both Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

In the Liberty’s morning shootaround before they take on the Washington Mystics on the road, Ionescu sported the Kobe 4 Mambacitas sneakers that were released earlier this May. Then as they entered the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, the New York guard donned Gigi’s no. 2 Mambacita jersey.

Sabrina Ionescu rocking the Kobe 4 Mambacitas at shootaround. #wnba pic.twitter.com/LJ9vt80qLQ — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 19, 2023

Liberty arriving in style 🔥 🎥 @WNBA #WNBA on NBA TV | 7 PM ETpic.twitter.com/xHCNDQtbXh — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 19, 2023

Sabrina Ionescu has always been a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and she has made sure to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter whenever she gets the chance to.

Aside from wearing Kobe’s and Gigi’s gears, Ionescu has said before that she’s honoring the legacy of the two by continuing the mission that they started: growing women’s basketball and sports in general.

“I strive to lead by example and serve as a role model for young people and especially girls to pursue sports—a platform Kobe and Gigi were passionate about. I saw the way he supported his family and his constant advocacy for women’s basketball. His encouragement and promotion of equality in sports along with his Mamba Mentality is what motivates me today,” Ionescu said in 2021.

Back in 2020 when she was drafted no. 1 overall by the Liberty, Ionescu also paid tribute to Kobe and sent a heartfelt message, saying: “I know you’re looking down on me smiling. We did it. I got drafted #1. More work to do. Love and miss you.”

Kobe Bryant and Gigi may have been long gone, but Sabrina Ionescu is making sure their legacy lives on in whatever she does. Hopefully, we get to see another Mamba-like season for her as the new WNBA campaign starts.