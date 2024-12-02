The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht 17th overall this past summer in the 2024 NBA draft and he's proven to be a perfect addition. The former Tennessee standout is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.9% from three-point land.

On November 6, Knecht received his very first start in the Association and coincidentally enough, it came down the road from his alma mater. The Lakers were facing the Memphis Grizzlies, who have become one of their rivals in recent seasons.

Late in the fourth quarter, Knecht took a vicious elbow from Jake LaRavia and had to exit the contest. LA was blown out 131-114. Seven days later, the Grizzlies visited Crypto.com Arena and Knecht had a savage message for his team.

Via ESPN:

“Go for the throat,” Knecht told ESPN. “They tried to embarrass us on their home court.”

Knecht ultimately balled out, scoring 19 points in the 128-123 victory. According to the rookie, Ja Morant also said “he's the new king in the league”, even though LeBron James is still playing. After the win, Knecht made it clear that he has no love for Memphis, who are one of the most disliked teams in the NBA:

“They were real disrespectful,” Knecht said. “We had that game ready on our minds.”

It will be a while until the Lakers face the Grizzlies again. Their next meeting is on March 29 in Memphis. You better believe Knecht is going to have revenge on his mind again as well.

The former Tennessee Volunteer has started six of the last eight contests for Los Angeles and has already been called one of the best shooters in the Association by head coach JJ Redick. I mean, his nearly 43% clip from long-range is ridiculously impressive for a first-year player.

The Lakers are back in action on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.