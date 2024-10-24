Nicknames come and go in the NBA, especially if you're Dalton Knecht and you're on the Los Angeles Lakers. Before Knecht officially stuck with his nickname, rapper Snoop Dogg offered his rebuttal: ‘Westside Knecht.' While the Lakers rookie gave it some thought, he ultimately chose the one he'll stick with.



Knecht 4.



While he'll accept the moniker from Snoop Dogg, Knecht-4 makes all the sense in the world. After the Lakers' second-to-last preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, he showed out. Knecht scored 35 points, including 20 of the last 22 Laker points in a 128-122 overtime win. Also, when Knecht dropped a four-word reaction to his performance, it showed major promise to a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.



Although it's only the preseason, he made a barrage of three-pointers with high difficulty. From shooting over the 7'2 Bol Bol to pull-up threes in transition, the entire Footprint Center was shaken. When the regular season approached, he only posted five points, two assists, and one rebound within 16 minutes of play.

He has the support of all of his teammates. James was supportive of Knecht's rough shooting during the 107-102 preseason victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The support of one of the best to play the game must make Knecht feel connected even more to his team.

Lakers' rookie Dalton Knecht can live up to ‘Knecht 4' nickname

When the Lakers drafted Knecht, they landed one of the steals of the NBA draft. In his lone season at Tennessee, Knecht averaged 21 points while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from behind the arc. He also took home the 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year. The 6'6 wing helped the Volunteers make it to the Elite Eight. His athleticism, quickness, and ball-handling are necessary for a Lakers team without much. After they didn't make any significant moves in free agency, Knecht might have an expanded role.

One of Knecht's weaknesses is how hot or cold he can play. As mentioned earlier, he can drop 20 straight points, or have a bad shooting night. While that's common in the NBA, it might not be ideal for the Lakers. They have players ready to contribute right now and waiting on Knecht's overall development might not be in the cards.

Regardless, he's proven a big-time scoring ability when he was in college and even in the NBA. That 35-point outburst was unexpected, especially in the manner it was achieved. Having James and Anthony Davis in his ear can elevate his game to unforeseen heights. For now, Knecht 4 can be a recurring theme throughout the season if he connects on his three-point shot consistently.