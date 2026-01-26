When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Sauce Gardner in the middle of the season, fans knew what the team was going all-in. With Daniel Jones playing lights-out ball and the team in first place in the AFC, it seemed like the perfect time to trade for one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Many expected the move to continue propelling the Colts to the top of the AFC.

However, things didn't exactly go their way. Jones tried playing through a fractured fibula and ended up tearing his Achilles, ending his breakout season. The defense also didn't improve as much as fans wanted, especially with Gardner missing time due to his injuries. The result was a tragic collapse that saw the Colts fall from the summit of the conference and miss the playoffs altogether.

With Gardner's contract set to expire soon, there's no doubt about whether the Colts should keep Gardner. The cornerback looked great at times, but he was inconsistent, and his injury concerns have been troublesome. However, Gardner revealed that he's already had talks with the front office, and that they're keen on keeping him.

“I definitely think this is a long-term home, and that's been communicated to me,” Gardner said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Teams need premier cornerbacks.”

Gardner has long expressed his optimism with the Colts. After their season ended, the star cornerback said, “It's a lot of good that came out of this and is still coming out of this. I definitely look forward to being a part of the future here. I know I'm going to continue to do what I have to do on and off the field, so I'm looking forward to what we're going to do.”

Gardner was traded during the deadline by the Jets to the Colts for two first-round picks. The cornerback played in four games this season for Indianapolis, recording three passes defended and 16 total tackles.