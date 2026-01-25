DALLAS — The Los Angeles Lakers earned a 116-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Luka Doncic played well in his second game back in Dallas as a road opponent, leading the Lakers with 33 points. Mavs fans welcomed Doncic back with open arms once again. The star — who was traded almost exactly one year ago — is still a fan-favorite in Dallas without question. After the game, Doncic admitted that he still felt emotions despite this being his second time back in Dallas since last year's shocking trade.

“There’s still emotions, trust me,” Doncic told reporters after the game. “But a little bit better, a little bit easier for me… How the fans accept me here, it’s unbelievable. I still got a lot of friends here, players, some other people. I’m happy to be back for a little bit.”

For Luka Doncic, the goal is still to win games regardless of who his opponent is. With that being said, he still admits that Dallas is “special” to him, as he spent the first six and a half years of his career with the Mavericks.

“It’s a special place. I’m always going to want to win, no matter what,” Doncic said. “I mean, every game I want to win, but obviously this one’s a little bit different… I want to win every game.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was not surprised by Doncic's strong performance. He is obviously quite familiar with his game, and commented on Luka's play following Saturday's contest.

“Oh, he was… Luka. He fills up the stat-sheet,” Kidd said. “He was really good there in that first quarter. We tried to throw different things at him, and he's seen it all. But I thought, for him, it was a Luka game. Understanding he was trying to help his team win.”

The Lakers and Mavericks have two more games scheduled this season. LA will host the Mavs on February 12 before Luka Doncic and the Lakers return to Dallas on April 5.