Behind a monster night from Ivica Zubac, the LA Clippers were able to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season and take a 2-1 lead in the season series. Zubac finished the night with 18 points and 19 rebounds, helping the Clippers to a 112-104 victory inside Intuit Dome.

Before even arriving at the arena for the game, however, Zubac revealed he had some additional motivation.

In his postgame press conference following the win, James Harden said he delivered a message his Croatian big man during the team's morning shootaround on the Intuit Dome practice court.

“I came in and shot this morning and I saw him, I think he was getting treatment or something,” Harden told members of the media, according to Justin Russo of Russo Writes. “If you guys interview him, ask him what I told him. Basically, I told him we need a 20 [point] and 15 [rebound] game from him tonight.”

Zubac finished with 10 offensive rebounds, which was more than anyone else who played combined. The Lakers as a team finished with six offensive rebounds, and the Clippers totaled 15 second-chance points in the eight-point victory.

With Harden struggling to score and Kawhi Leonard on a minutes restriction, Ivica Zubac was also one of just four players to score for the Clippers in the fourth quarter with six points, behind only Jordan Miller (eight points) and John Collins (seven points)

“We need that every night,” Harden added. “Physical, rebounding the basketball, around the rim, finishing, dunking the basketball. He was the perfect example of that tonight. It was much-needed.”

James Harden, on Ivica Zubac's night: "We need that every night. I came in and shot this morning and I saw him. … Ask him what I told him. Basically told him we need a 20-15 game from him tonight. … He was the perfect example of that tonight."

Shortly after James Harden's media availability, Zubac took time to speak to members of the media, where he confirmed the message from the team's star point guard.

“Nothing,” Zubac initially said with a smile before pausing.” Nah, he told me something. He gave me some motivation for the pregame, he said he needed 20 and 15 from me, so there were a few motivating factors tonight. But I'm glad we got a win.”

Ivica Zubac, on what James Harden told him: "He told me something. He gave me some motivation for the pregame, he said he needed 20-15 from me. There was a few motivating factors tonight. But glad we got a win."

Kawhi Leonard finished as the Clippers' leading scorer on the night, recording 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. James Harden added 18 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists while John Collins added 13 point and five rebounds, including a dagger three-pointer late in the agme in front of the Lakers bench.

Additionally, the Clippers bench also saw three players score in double-figures with Jordan Miller (14 points), Kobe Sanders (11 points) and Brook Lopez (10 points).

With the victory, the LA Clippers improved to 20-24 while winning 14 of their last 17 games. Their next game is a home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night.