The UFC welterweight division is about to deliver a February banger, as Geoff Neal squares off against rising knockout artist Uros Medic on February 21 at UFC Houston's Toyota Center. But the path to this explosive matchup took an unexpected detour that left one veteran fighter fuming.

Banger alert. Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic is booked for Feb. 21 at #UFCHouston, multiple sources say. Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/G9JtW7cTcU — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 24, 2026

Initially, the promotion had plans to run back a regional rivalry nearly a decade in the making. Neal was slated to rematch Kevin Holland at UFC Houston, a bout that would have revisited their January 2017 encounter when both fighters were climbing the ranks in Texas. Holland publicly agreed to the bout and even announced the fight on social media. However, Neal officially declined the matchup in early January, leaving Holland without an opponent and visibly frustrated.

When news broke that the UFC had pivoted to book Neal against Medic instead, Holland didn't hold back his disappointment. Taking to social media, the always-vocal welterweight posted his reaction with a pointed jab: “How they reward the bum”. The comment reflects Holland's frustration with being passed over while Neal secured a spot on the Houston card against a different opponent.

Not sure. But he's not happy pic.twitter.com/SER2iVNTwz — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 24, 2026

For Neal (16-7), the Medic fight represents an opportunity to build momentum after a challenging stretch. The 35-year-old Texan has won just once in his last four outings, with that lone victory coming against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308 in October 2024. Coming off a brutal knockout loss to rising star Carlos Prates at UFC 319, “Handz of Steel” needs a statement performance on home soil.

Medic (12-3) enters as one of the division's most dangerous finishers. The Serbian striker has delivered back-to-back first-round knockouts, most recently flattening veteran Muslim Salikhov in just 63 seconds at UFC Vegas 111 in November. With eight career knockout victories and seven first-round finishes to his name, “The Doctor” embodies the kill-or-be-killed mentality. Every single one of his UFC fights has ended in a stoppage.

UROS MEDIC KOS MUSLIM SALIKHOV EARLY IN RD 1!😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/lasmSCFAKR — The MMA Archives (@Themmaarchives) November 9, 2025

This stylistic clash promises fireworks. Both men possess legitimate one-punch power, and neither is known for playing it safe. For Houston fans, this matchup delivers exactly what the welterweight division is all about—two heavy-handed strikers willing to trade leather until someone hits the canvas.