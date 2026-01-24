One year after the shocking trade that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic remains a beloved figure in the Lone Star State. Mavericks fans are still upset with the trade itself, but do not blame Doncic and are prepared to show the star guard love ahead of his Saturday night return.

The Mavericks already gave Doncic a tribute package the last time he returned to Dallas in April 2025. Regardless, fans are feeling the emotions once again with the 26-year-old preparing to lead the Lakers into the American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon.

Doncic opened the floodgates by posting a picture of his car at his Dallas home before the game.

“The goat is home,” one fan commented.

“This just makes me sad, tbh,” an emotional fan wrote. “Luka belongs in Dallas. He was supposed to his entire career as a Dallas Maverick and this timeline we're living in now is the worst one possible on pretty much every front.”

“Just in time for the lousy weather!” another Mavericks fan joked. “Maybe he'll get stuck here and we can just send AD back instead.”

“Luka will be a Mav again one day and pair up with prime Cooper Flagg (A man can dream).”

The Mavericks have not beaten the Lakers since the Doncic trade, going 0-3 in the last three matchups. The last time they played in Dallas, Doncic dropped 45 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Los Angeles to a 112-97 win in front of his former fans.