The Buffalo Bills' pursuit of a new leader has taken a significant turn following Sean McDermott's departure. After nearly a decade at the helm, the organization is casting a wide net to find the right voice to maximize Josh Allen’s prime years. One high-profile candidate, Philip Rivers, has officially removed himself from the running. Despite a successful interview that many insiders deemed legitimate, Rivers decided that the timing was not ideal for his family.

Currently residing in Alabama with his ten children, the legendary quarterback intends to spend the upcoming season coaching his son, Gunner, during his senior year of high school. While an NFL coaching career remains a strong possibility for Rivers in the future, Buffalo must now look elsewhere to fill their vacancy.

Denver Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will meet with the Raiders later today, marking his second interview with Las Vegas, according to Dianna Russini on X. Webb is also expected to speak with the Buffalo Bills about their head coaching vacancy soon.

This development makes the young assistant highly sought after, as both franchises recognize his potential to lead a modern NFL offense.

Webb's rising stock suggests that the Bills are willing to consider unconventional and younger candidates to revitalize a team that consistently reached the postseason but struggled to break through the AFC Championship barrier under previous leadership.

As the search continues, former head coach Sean McDermott appears headed toward a sabbatical. According to Ian Rapoport, it is increasingly likely that McDermott will spend the 2026 season away from the sidelines to re-evaluate his approach.

Although he boasts an impressive 98-50 record and eight playoff appearances in nine years, the lack of a Super Bowl appearance led to his dismissal. By taking a year off, McDermott follows the advice of other veteran coaches who found a break beneficial after long tenures.

This patient approach ensures he will remain a top candidate for future openings while Buffalo focuses on its immediate future.