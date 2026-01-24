The LA Clippers have worked tirelessly to make their new arena — the Intuit Dome — a fun home for Clippers fans to come in and cheer their team. More than a year after their opening, it appears that some Lakers fans still need to be reminded about it.

When Intuit Dome opened up in the fall of 2024, the Clippers made it clear that The Wall would be a section dedicated to the most loyal and loudest Clippers fans. The lower level of the Wall, called the Swell, is on their feet the entire game rocking Clippers gear, and while the rest of the Wall doesn't have to be on their feet the entire time, there is a very specific rule the Clippers had from Day 1: Fans cannot wear opposing team gear.

During the Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Intuit Dome on Thursday night, one Lakers fan who wore a LeBron James jersey to the game and had seats on the Wall received a strong reminder and has made the rounds on social media since.

“Uh oh… looks like you've crossed into forbidden territory in The Wall!” read the note that was handed to the fan by an arena employee within five minutes of sitting down in a Wall seat.

The Wall! is a sacred space for Clippers fans only, and right now, you're a little out of bounds. Cheering for the other team or rocking gear that's not all about the LA Clippers? Not in our house. This is your one and only warning. If you break the Wall! code again, you'll be shown the door—no refund, no mercy, and yes, you'll be judged by all of Clipper Nation . And if you're Chuckmark certified? You'll lose that coveted certification, your access to The Wall! AND you'll be paying full price for concessions from here on out. No more insider deals for you. You've been warned! #ClipperNation”

🚨 Last night a Lakers fan tried to sit in ‘The Wall!’ and Clippers staff promptly cited him within 5 mins of sitting down with his LeBron James jersey on: “Uh oh… looks like you've crossed into forbidden territory in The Wall! 🏀

The Wall! is a sacred space for Clippers

fans… pic.twitter.com/CiYrG2ozdD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

This fan isn't the first to receive this warning for sitting with opposing team gear at the Wall, and he certainly won't be the last.

A fan who came out to the Clippers home game against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons received the same note when he sat on the Wall while wearing Pistons gear.

“Crazy I bought front row courtside under basket right by Pistons bench,” the fan said. “I took off my sweatshirt and had my '94 Grant Hill jersey on. I was told immediately I had to put my sweater back on because I was on the Wall side. Even though the Wall is in the stands and I’m courtside. They told me if I cheered for Pistons I would be kicked out.

Article Continues Below

“What an overkill and such a joke to sit there for two hours quiet. Not allowed to clap for my team. Even though these tickets said nothing of this on them.”

Pistons/Clippers at Intuit Dome. Crazy I bought front row courtside under basket right by Pistons bench. I took off my sweatshirt and had my 94 Grant Hill jersey on. I was told immediately I had to put my sweater back on because I was on the Wall side. Even though the Wall is… pic.twitter.com/BRseDpQfuO — Dymes (@NickeyDyme) December 29, 2025

Hours before even arriving to the game, fans receive a notice via email that reads:

“Your seat(s) for the upcoming game are in The Wall!, which is a dedicated section for Clipper Nation. Cheering for thet opposing team and/or wearing NBA gear that supports a team other than the LA Clippers is strictly prohibited. If you break the rules of The Wall!, you will be relocated pending seating availability.”

The Los Angeles Clippers have a secret weapon no other NBA team has. And it's helping them win games. The Wall at the Intuit Dome consists of 51 uninterrupted rows of Clippers superfans and was meant to resemble a college basketball student section. Through 17 home games, The… pic.twitter.com/yYImkMxIrO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2025

The Lakers dropped Thursday night's game against the Clippers by a score of 112-104. Luka Doncic led the Lakers in scoring with 32 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists, but he shot just 11-of-27 from the field. LeBron James added 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points with five rebounds, and four assists while Ivica Zubac finished with 18 points and 19 rebounds. Zubac recorded 10 offensive rebounds, four more than the entire Lakers team recorded. Seven Clippers players scored in double-figures, including James Harden's 18-point, 10-assist double-double.