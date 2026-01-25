LeBron James turned back the clock once again with his fastbreak dunk in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

James is midway through the 23rd season of his legendary career, his eighth with the Lakers. Even at age 41, he continues to pull off incredible plays with dunks and big shots that show he can still produce at a high level despite the noticeable decline.

He proved that to be the case once again in Los Angeles' contest against Dallas. The highlight took place midway through the fourth quarter as James stole the ball from Brandon Williams and went on the fastbreak. He got to the paint as he leapt in the air and threw down the two-handed dunk.

LeBron James with the THROWDOWN in transition off the steal 😤 pic.twitter.com/SgoZpUWjUE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Mavericks

LeBron James still has plenty of gas in the tank, which he showed with that dunk. Helping the Lakers take down the Mavericks was the cherry on top.

Los Angeles had the 65-52 advantage over Dallas at halftime. However, Dallas fought back with a 35-12 display in the third quarter. The Lakers fired back with a rally of their own in the last six minutes of the contest, overwhelming the Mavericks on both sides of the ball en route to the win.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. He finished with a stat line of 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points and 11 assists, Rui Hachimura came next with 17 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jake LaRavia provided 13 points and six rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 27-17 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the Houston Rockets by 0.5 games and Denver Nuggets by three games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.