The future of Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers appears to be uncertain unless they can add legitimate stars around him this summer. Virtually any contender in the Association would love to acquire a player of Dame’s caliber as well, who is under contract until 2025.

On a recent IG Live, fans were asking the Blazers star a plethora of different questions. One asked where he’s going to go this summer and Lillard hilariously joked that he’s joining the Los Angeles Lakers, which caused quite a stir on social media.

As you can see, Dame was joking but then actually looked serious at one point. In reality, however, it’s difficult to imagine this happening. Lillard can be traded as of July 9th, but the Lakers don’t exactly have the assets that Portland would be looking for in a potential blockbuster.

Los Angeles is short on draft picks and is reportedly hoping to re-sign Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dennis Schroder. Reaves and Rui are restricted free agents, which means the Lakers can match any offer for either player.

Damian Lillard is due a whopping $45 million in 2023-24. A sign-and-trade is about the only way this deal could happen, including numerous players and basically all of LA’s draft assets in the coming years.

For what it’s worth, Dame is yet to request a trade but did say “in this business, you just never know.” Who knows how long the seven-time All-Star can go without competing for a championship?

A LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard trio would be a nightmare for opposing teams, that’s for sure.