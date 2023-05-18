Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are trying to win together by whatever means necessary. It hasn’t exactly worked out well for them so far after two seasons of missing the playoffs. But both player and team want to make it work somehow. The fanbase is divided on the topic.

Many Portland fans, like fans of other teams, are ready to blow it all up, trade Lillard and start from scratch with young players. Dame sent a message to fans that call on the Trail Blazers to blow it up: show that you mean it by sending in a petition.

“If the fans wana trade me … start the petition and send it in,” Lillard said on Twitter with an emoji of a man shrugging.

When pressed by someone that he simply wants fans to run him away, giving him an excuse to leave the Blazers, Lillard snapped back. “I been on the same time over a decade lol … I’m just saying if the ppl got different wishes,” he retorted. The Blazers just saw Lillard post one of the best seasons of his career — a career-best 32.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting and 4.2 made threes per game — and reiterate that he doesn’t want to leave. It seems like the front office is ready to keep trying with him.

After choosing not to trade their seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (selecting Shaedon Sharpe), they have to trade their third overall pick in the 2023 draft to land a star. He seemed interested in the Blazers landing generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. Now that they won’t, the franchise has to make a big move.