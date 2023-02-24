Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury, according to Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“D’Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle and is out for the rest of tonight’s game,” Corvo reported.

D’Angelo Russell suffered the injury in the first half while merely trying to inbound the ball. Russell accidentally stepped on Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo’s foot causing his right foot to twist in an awkward way. The Lakers guard immediately fell to the floor in pain before making his way off the court.

At the time of his exit, D’Angelo Russell had scored just two points on 1-for-3 shooting from the floor, but already had four rebounds and three assists in nine minutes of action. He started the game but the playmaking duties from the point guard slot will have to be manned by Dennis Schroder, while LeBron James should see an increased time with the ball as well.

Including the Warriors game, D’Angelo Russell has already played a total of four games for the Lakers since he was sent to Los Angeles by the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the trade deadline. D’Angelo Russell entered the Warriors game with an average of 17.3 points in Lakers uniform this season along with 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The hope for the Lakers is that Russell’s injury is not going to force him to miss time beyond the rest of the game versus the Warriors. If D’Angelo Russell would need to sit out at least the next game to recover from the injury, Schroder can be expected to return to a starting role.