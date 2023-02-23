D’Angelo Russell balled out in his third game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers just before the All-Star break. It comes as no coincidence that the new Lakers recruit played well in his first time playing alongside both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It resulted in a big win for LA over the New Orleans Pelicans, and you can’t blame Laker Nation for feeling all excited about their new-look team.

Russell was recently asked to share his thoughts on playing with his new superstar teammate, and D’Aneglo’s response should hype up Lakers supporters even more:

“It’s so easy,” Russell said. “I’ll probably say that every time. Y’all can probably edit how many times I’ll say that at the end of the year, but so easy playing with those guys. I’ve never played with that talent and that experience at the same time. ”

Russell finished with 21 points and seven assists in 28 minutes as the Lakers took down the Pelicans by 18 points. LeBron logged 21 points, six rebounds, and six dimes, while AD went off for a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Lakers looked like a well-oiled machine and their star trio looked good in their debut.

D’Angelo Russell is clearly loving life in LA the second time around. His game has evolved significantly since his first stint with the Lakers many years ago, and at this point, he can’t be happier playing alongside two all-time greats. Lakers fans are just hoping their team is able to keep this up as they look to make themselves relevant again in the West.