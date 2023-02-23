The Golden State Warriors head south down the 101 freeway to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re in the home that Kobe built as we share our NBA odds series, make a Warriors-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors come out of the All-Star Break in a decent situation, but the playoffs are not a guarantee. Ultimately, they would face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a play-in game and would have to win to enter the playoff tournament. The Stephen Curry injury situation does not help matters, and the Warriors are clinging to dear life. Unfortunately, the inconsistent play has harmed them, and their struggles on the road have continued. The Warriors have 21 games to figure it out.

The Lakers have work to do with 23 games remaining. Ultimately, they trail the Thunder by two games for the last play-in spot, but it seems like a mountain to get past. The Lakers also trail the Warriors by 2.5 games and can gain ground with a win. Can the pieces gel fast enough to make a playoff run?

The Warriors are 29-29. Unfortunately, they are 7-22 on the road. The Warriors are also 9-11 without Curry. Meanwhile, the Lakers come into this showdown with a record of 27-32. The Lakers are just 14-14 at home and must capitalize on their final 13 at home to ensure themselves a slot in the playoffs. Significantly, the Lakers have home games remaining against the Warriors (twice), the Thunder, the Phoenix Suns (twice), the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz. Starting with this game, the Lakers must go 8-3 or better to have a chance to make the playoffs.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Lakers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Curry continues to recover from a leg injury. Ultimately, the Warriors will reevaluate his status in the coming week. But they have enough pieces in the meantime to contend or at least play competitively.

Klay Thompson is the next big piece on the squad. Significantly, he averages 21.4 points per game. The Warriors also have the services of Jordan Poole. Substantially, he averages 20.9 points per game. Andrew Wiggins averages 17.1 points per game as the next option. Additionally, the Warriors have nice complimentary pieces in Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, and Kevin Looney.

The Warriors are currently 12th in field goal shooting percentage, third in 3-point shooting percentage, and 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. Moreover, they also rank 13th in rebounds. But the Warriors have some weaknesses they must address. Sadly, they rank 29th in turnovers and 26th in blocked shots. Can the Warriors do a better job of controlling the ball? Likewise, can they defend the rim effectively?

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can stop LeBron James and Anthony Davis while forcing the Lakers to look for another option. Also, they must not turn the ball over and win the battle on the boards.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are a desperate team. Significantly, the moves they made at the trade deadline highlight how desperate they are to make the playoffs. But will the new additions make a difference?

James averages 30 points per game 8.4 rebounds and seven assists. Additionally, Davis averages 26 points per game and 12.3 rebounds. The Lakers traded for D’Angelo Russell, the man they drafted several years ago. Now, they will see if he can become the third option they intended Russell Westbrook to be. Russell averages 17.3 points per game over the three games he has played since he returned to Los Angeles. Moreover, Lonnie Walker IV averages 13.2 points per game and is a good secondary option. The Lakers will win or lose based on the play of Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Dennis Schroeder.

The Lakers rank ninth in field goal shooting percentage. However, their performance in free throws and 3-pointers has dipped as they rank 20th from the charity stripe and 26th from beyond the arc. The Lakers are also fifth in rebounds. Conversely, they are 16th in turnovers and blocked shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can score plenty of buckets and make their shots. Additionally, they cannot allow the Warriors to find their shooting touch.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are down a player. However, they are also competitive against the Lakers. This battle feels like a 4-5 point win for the Lakers.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-110)