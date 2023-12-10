Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham is giving the NBA's in-season tournament a great review. The Lakers won the NBA Cup over the Pacers.

The head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is absolutely loving the NBA's In-Season Tournament. Of course, it doesn't hurt when his team wins the entire thing. Lakers coach Darvin Ham is giving the league's first in-season tournament a glowing review. The Lakers defeated Indiana in the championship.

"[We were] playing some highly intense basketball games with the Playoff/NCAA Tournament atmosphere, being in a neutral city. I dig it. It was a beautiful experience." Darvin Ham on the In-Season Tournament. (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/uKJpJre8oP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

Ham praised the atmosphere of the games and how it shaped the overall experience for his team. The Lakers certainly seemed to thrive in it. The Lakers claimed the tournament championship after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, 123-109. Lakers star Anthony Davis dominated the game, finishing with 41 points and 20 rebounds. Davis' performance was one of the many reasons why Lakers coach Ham was so impressed.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Ham said, per the NBA's X account.

The team leaned on the stars in their lineup to get to the tournament championship and ultimately win the NBA Cup. LeBron James was named tournament MVP, after scoring 24 points and adding 11 rebounds in the championship game. The Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns to get through the Western Conference bracket.

Los Angeles is now 14-9 on the season and now 5th in the Western Conference standings. Ham is in his second season coaching the team and can now add NBA Cup champion coach to his resumé. The Lakers coach has already won an NBA championship as a player with the Detroit Pistons, and also as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Ham and his team don't have long to cherish the moment. The squad goes to Dallas to play the Mavericks on Tuesday. The tip-off is at 7:30 Eastern.