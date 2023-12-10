After the Lakers clinched the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament championship, LeBron James reflected on what this means.

The Los Angeles Lakers have done it! After a hard-fought season, the Lakers battled the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas in the Finals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Indiana fought hard, but LA's stiff defense kept the Tyrese Haliburton-led team at bay. In the end, it was a late barrage from the offense that put them away, leading to the win.

After the game, LeBron James was asked about how it feels to be the first team in NBA history to win the In-Season Tournament. The Lakers star said that it always feels good to be the first one to achieve something in history, so that's that. (video via ClutchPoints).

“We made history. Any time you're on the right side of history, you take it… First In-Season Tournament belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers. That will never ever be topped. Ever.”

The Lakers faced one of the most explosive offenses in the Pacers for the In-Season Tournament championship. Their defense held strong, limiting Tyrese Haliburton's production. LeBron took a step back in the scoring department, allowing Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves to do most of the damage.

After a so-so start to the season, the Lakers are firmly in the playoff picture right now with a 14-9 record. Their key acquisitions in the offseason have been incredible. In particular, Cam Reddish came in clutch for the Lakers during the In-Season Tournament finals.

After falling way short in the Conference Finals last season, the Lakers are looking to go back to the NBA Finals once again. With a reloaded and revamped roster, will LeBron James capture his fifth title this season?