Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about battling Father Time after an incredible game against the Phoenix Suns

LeBron James had a monster game to help the Los Angeles Lakers get a 106-103 win against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, scoring 31 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing eight rebounds in the game, and he spoke about being able to perform to this level at his current age.

“If I continue to keep my mind as fresh as possible, continue to put the work in, I give myself an opportunity to I guess surprise myself still when I'm able to do what I'm able to do for as long as I've been in this league and for as many miles of put on these tires,” LeBron James said, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “I want to continue to define how I can continue to have this battle with Father Time, that for so long, everybody said he has been undefeated. So, you know, I'm trying to give him one loss.”

"I want to continue to define how I can continue to have this battle with Father Time, that for so long, everybody said has been undefeated. So, you know, I'm trying to give him one loss." Lakers star LeBron James on his battle with Father Time ⌚ (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/VbFiIYpLAW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

The Lakers moved on to the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal with the win over the Suns. They are scheduled to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. The winner of that game will advance to the In-Season Tournament championship.

It will be interesting to see if James can still beat Father Time on Thursday against the Pelicans, which will be an interesting test. New Orleans has a lot of talent surrounding Zion Williamson now, so it should be an entertaining game.

The Lakers moved to 13-9 overall on the season, which is pretty good considering some of the performances that took place early on in the campaign.