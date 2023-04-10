The Los Angeles Lakers officially punched their ticket to the play-in tournament Sunday afternoon with a decisive 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz. Through ample adversity, the club managed to extend their 2022-23 campaign and give themselves a chance at clinching a playoff berth should they collect just one more win.

However, the Lakers still find themselves a bit hobbled heading into the festivities, as their Big-3 of LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), and most recently D’Angelo Russell (hip) have all been suffering from nagging injuries all throughout the year.

Following Los Angeles’ Easter Day win over Utah, head coach Darvin Ham discussed the team’s plan moving forward when it comes to managing his team’s ailments and having them ready to go for the play-in.

“I mean we gotta find our guys some rest time obviously. [We have to] be efficient with how we spend our non-game days. Make sure they’re getting the proper treatment between now and Tuesday and, again, dive into the film maybe walk through some stuff out on the floor,” Ham said. “These stakes are high.”

As the seventh seed, the Lakers will be prepping to take on the eighth seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the play-in tournament. The contest is scheduled to tip-off Tuesday at 10pm (EST).

Throughout the regular season, the two teams squared off on three seperate occasions, with the Wolves coming away with the series win two games to one.

Los Angeles now has a chance to extend their season for the third time in four seasons.