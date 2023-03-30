Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting healthy just in time for the final stretch of the regular season. LeBron James has finally made his much-awaited return from a foot injury after consulting with the “LeBron James of feet”, and Anthony Davis has managed to stave off the injury bug. And to make things better for the Lakers, they also got D’Angelo Russell back in action on Wednesday night in a huge 121-110 win over the Chicago Bulls to avenge their Sunday night defeat.

As one would recall, Russell missed the Lakers’ past two games prior to Wednesday night due to a hip injury. However, as Darvin Ham said last week, the injury was “not too serious” even though Russell had to miss some crucial games.

At the end of the day, D’Angelo Russell’s hip doesn’t appear to be bothering him any longer, which should only bode well for the Lakers’ chances to gain a favorable play-in tournament standing or, better yet, sneak into the sixth and final outright playoff spot in the West.

“No pain, no pain. I just strained it. And so when you strain it, it’s inflamed, it’s gonna hurt right then and there. And then, I mean, I had a few days to kinda get right. I feel great. Like I said, the people back there, they took really good care of me. So I try to give them a lot of credit for that one,” Russell said in his postgame presser, per Spectrum SportsNet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

D’Angelo Russell addresses his hip injury, return, and what it’s like playing with the #Lakers on the floor. pic.twitter.com/WRm93xrbPQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 30, 2023

With less than two weeks to go before the play-in tournament begins, this is exactly the kind of news Lakers fans will want to hear. Not only would D’Angelo Russell provide some much-needed spacing and secondary playmaking to flank LeBron James and Anthony Davis, his return also gives the Lakers an opportunity to build chemistry with their new starting unit.

On Wednesday night, Russell played in 36 minutes, a good sign that his hip may no longer be a source of too much bother as the season continues to progress. The Lakers will hope to carry over their strong play vs. the Bulls when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in yet another crucial clash on Friday night.