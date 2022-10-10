Darvin Ham’s potential Anthony Davis plan for start of Lakers season

Historically, Anthony Davis has articulated his preference to play more power forward than center, noting the physical toll manning the middle can take over the course of a season. However, he’s always been willing to slide to the five in selective spots — including crunch time and in key playoff moments — with the understanding that the Los Angeles Lakers are typically a more lethal two-way group when he does so.

According to head coach Darvin Ham, though, AD beginning the 2022-23 NBA season as the Lakers starting center is “on the table.”

Speaking with reporters after Lakers’ practice on Monday, Ham said Davis starting at center when the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18 is “under heavy consideration.” Alternatively, the Lakers could tap Damian Jones — a mostly-interior rim-runner and shot-blocker — or stretch-five Thomas Bryant alongside AD.

After last season, Davis said the plan was for him to play more five, which led him to bulk up during the summer. Injuries limited him to 40 games, but the eight-time All-Star did play a higher percentage of his minutes at center than any prior year of his career.

On offense, Ham is implementing a “four-out, one-in” system that should improve the spacing around Davis, and/or allow Davis to linger around the perimeter, which he likes to do (Davis grew up playing guard before a growth spurt). Davis has struggled with his outside shooting since the bubble, though he blamed last season’s issues on an unreported wrist injury. Ham said Monday he wants AD to set a career-high in three-point attempts and thrive at all three levels.

“Wherever coach puts me on the floor, midrange, post, perimeter, if I’ve got a shot, I’m gonna shoot it,” Davis said last week.”

On defense, Davis is expected to be the focal point of Ham’s “centerfield” system, which asks its centers to drop rather than switch onto ball-handlers (in pick and roll sets) — a skill Davis takes personal pride in and admitted was a counter-intuitive adjustment for him.

Davis, who had been nursing a minor back injury, started at center in the Lakers’ preseason loss to the Warriors on Sunday. He dominated; scoring 28 points in 21 minutes.

Juan Toscano-Anderson with the LOB to Anthony Davis ✈️pic.twitter.com/Vc7LGR7QD4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 10, 2022

Anthony Davis was like, "GET THAT SHOT OUTTA HERE" 😤pic.twitter.com/m0mQcJ7Sax — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 10, 2022

Of course, this could all be gamesmanship on Ham’s part to throw his upcoming opponents off the scent. Ham has been open-minded in camp about lineup tinkering and trying a bevy of combinations.