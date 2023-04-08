Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed a huge win on Friday night over the shorthanded Phoenix Suns, moving up to seventh place in the Western Conference with a game to go. But, guard Dennis Schroder was a late scratch due to neck soreness. While it’s not expected to be serious, it appears the German is dealing with another health setback as well.

Per Lakers Daily, Schroder also revealed recently he’s got an Achilles issue that continues to bother him. Far from ideal with the play-in tournament approaching. Schroder has actually been solid in his second stint with Los Angeles, averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per night.

Schroder has played in 66 contests and made 50 starts. The 29-year-old last suited up on Wednesday in a blowout loss to the LA Clippers, scoring just two points in 13 minutes of action. Darvin Ham spoke out on Schroder’s neck injury and believes it’s just wear and tear. Via Michael Corvo:

“I think just overall wear-and-tear,” Ham said when asked about what caused the sudden injury designation. “Things kick in when you lay in the bed sleeping. He’s been battling. I call him ‘Mr. 94-50’ — just the way he is tenacious with his on-ball defense and navigating screens and all of that. So, just trying to get out ahead of it. Extreme neck soreness. And it happens … Just gotta do all we can to protect him and make sure he’s getting the proper treatment and try to give him a couple of days.”

A sore Achilles may not be anything to panic about. But with two ailments bothering Dennis Schroder, it’s definitely something to monitor ahead of postseason basketball.