The San Francisco Giants are treading dangerous waters heading into the trade deadline. They've lost nine of their past 11 games, including seven of their past nine since the All-Star break, and the Giants front office has to decide whether or not it's going to be worth it to be aggressive leading up to the trade deadline to try and gear up for the stretch run ahead.

While it's not quite clear yet which direction the Giants will be taking, for third baseman Matt Chapman, it shouldn't even be a question. Chapman, who tried to put the Giants on his back on Sunday by hitting two home runs and driving in all of his team's runs in their 5-3 loss to the New York Mets, believes that the team's trade for Rafael Devers earlier in the year should be all the indication that's needed for which direction the front office has to take.

“I think Buster made it clear, we go out and get Rafi, it makes sense for us to improve this team this year and the foreseeable future. We expect to add and continue to get better and continue to make a push to make the playoffs,” Chapman said after the Giants' loss, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.

If only it were that easy; Devers hasn't exactly lit the world on fire since arriving on the Giants, hitting for a .729 OPS with four home runs and 15 runs batted in in 34 games (127 at-bats), so it's not like he's been the game-changing threat he's been billed as when San Francisco acquired him.

But still, given the Giants' considerable financial commitments in recent years, anything short of a playoff berth would be a disappointment. Only time will tell, however, if the Giants follow Chapman's lead and takes a more aggressive stance leading to the trade deadline.

Giants fans shut down Matt Chapman's assertions

Giants fans are a generally displeased bunch at the moment. They don't believe whatsoever in this current team's ability to contend, and they made it known on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Continue to make a push? Theyre pushing right now? Hard to tell,” @milhousevanboot wrote.

“I don't expect him to say any different. But there's too many holes to fill. Adding will fix nothing and only mortgage the future,” @TheNels furthered.

“That's nice, but there's no way they make the playoffs, barring a miracle,” @StreetNovelist added.