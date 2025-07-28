Kurt Kitayama walked off the 18th green at TPC Twin Cities with a quiet smile and a deep breath. He had just delivered one of the most electric performances of the PGA Tour season to win the 3M Open, and he knew exactly what it meant. For a player who started the week outside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, it was a major announcement.

The 32-year-old PGA Tour professional from Chico, California, came into the week needing something big. He had only two top-10 finishes all season, and his spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was slipping away. After barely making the cut on Friday, Kitayama knew it was time to fire.

And fire he did.

On Saturday, Kitayama shot a stunning 11-under-par 60, just one stroke away from the elusive 59 mark. That round tied the course record and vaulted him into contention. On Sunday, he backed it up with a 6-under 65 to finish at 23-under-par and claim a one-shot PGA Tour victory over Sam Stevens.

“I just think I was in control of my irons,” Kitayama said after the win. “Especially getting off to the start today, my wedges got me into those positions. I hit them tight. Kind of trusted that early on and took advantage of the shorter holes.”

Kitayama birdied five of his first six holes in the final round. Over the weekend, he made 20 birdies, thrilling the Minnesota crowd and showing the kind of confidence that once earned him the nickname “The Project” back in college at UNLV. That nickname referred to a player with raw talent who needed time to develop. After winning the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and now the 2025 3M Open, that label no longer applies. Kitayama has officially cemented himself as a PGA Tour threat.

One of the defining moments of the tournament came on the par-4 14th hole on Sunday. Kitayama found a fairway bunker off the tee and faced a 192-yard shot over water. He pulled a 7-iron and went for it. He held on through a few tense moments coming down the stretch. On the par-5 18th, Kitayama found a greenside bunker with an awkward lie. With everything on the line, he blasted out to 17 feet and two-putted for par.

The win came with a payday of $1.512 million, a much-needed boost both financially and for his PGA Tour FedEx Cup standing. Kitayama vaulted to 53rd in the standings, securing his place in the upcoming playoffs.

What made the week even more special was having his older brother, Daniel, on the bag. It was only the second time this year Daniel had caddied for him, but the pairing worked wonders.

Kitayama led the field in strokes gained on approach, gaining nearly 10 shots over the week. That precision with his irons was the foundation of his PGA Tour win, along with renewed confidence in his putting.

“Last year I felt like I hit it really well and my putting kind of let me down last year,” he admitted. “Now it's starting to feel a lot better, starting to see some results there. That's been the last probably month or two months that I've kind of noticed.”

With the win, Kurt Kitayama heads into the PGA Tour Playoffs with momentum and belief. For a player who once bounced around international tours, this week proved he belongs among the best. Kitayama is no longer a project; he is a proven PGA Tour closer.