Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton is heading overseas. According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Milton has agreed to a two-year deal with Partizan Belgrade, marking the end of his seven-season NBA career — at least for now.

The move comes just days after the Lakers waived Milton on Sunday to clear cap space to sign veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Smart joined the team on a two-year, $11 million contract that includes a player option for the 2026–27 season.

Milton, 28, split his 2024–25 season between the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers. In 57 total appearances, he averaged 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. He began the season with Brooklyn, appearing in 27 games before being traded in December alongside Dorian Finney-Smith to Los Angeles. The Nets received D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks in the deal.

Shake Milton heads to Euroleague as Lakers add Marcus Smart

Article Continues Below

With the Lakers, Milton saw limited minutes, averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 30 games while shooting 43.3% from the field and 29.4% from three. He logged just 11.5 minutes per contest in a reserve role as Los Angeles sought to stabilize its rotation during a midseason transition.

Milton now joins the Euroleague’s Partizan Belgrade, a prominent Serbian club with a strong international reputation. His move continues a trend of former NBA players finding opportunity and lucrative deals abroad.

He will join another former Lakers guard, Lonnie Walker IV, in Europe next season. Walker, 26, reportedly signed a three-year, $10 million deal earlier Thursday with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Euroleague. The contract places him among the highest-paid players in European basketball. Walker played for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024–25 season before opting for a long-term move overseas.

With the addition of Smart and the departure of Milton, the Lakers are retooling their roster heading into the 2025–26 season. Smart brings veteran experience and elite defensive ability to the team, while Milton seeks a fresh start and increased role in Europe.