Former NBA player Jeff Teague claimed LeBron James used steroids during his stint with the Miami Heat. Now, Teague is walking back those comments.

On Instagram, Teague attempted to clarify his remarks by stating that he was only joking. “Ya'll weird. I was joking about Bron. He was just that dominant chill,” he said per NBA Retweet.

Jeff Teague says he was joking about LeBron being on steroids. pic.twitter.com/4dqfnIDv8I — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Teague has lent his voice regarding James. Recently, Teague called for James to retire even as he gears up for his 23rd season at the age of 40.

Teague played in the NBA from 2009-2021. During that time, he played for five teams, including seven seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.

Along the way, Teague became an NBA All-Star in 2015 and was part of the Bucks team that won the NBA title in 2021. He also had the chance to contend against James during his playing career at times.

Jeff Teague's relationship with LeBron James

It is unknown what the true extent of the relationship between Teague and James is. Or if they have any relationship at all. Nevertheless, they competed against one another.

When Teague was playing, James was in the midst of three stages of his career. First, he was finishing up his first stint with the Cavaliers. Then, he took his talents to the Heat where he won two championships in 2012 and 2013 alongside Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

Finally, he made his journey back to Cleveland and helped them dramatically win it all in 2016. On three occasions, Teague completed against James in the postseason. All three times in 2015, 2016, and 2017, James came out on top.

At the time, Teague was playing for Hawks (2015-2016) and with the Pacers in 2017. Teague is now the host of his Club 520 Podcast.