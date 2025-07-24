Upon entering the final year of his contract, the NBA world speculates that the upcoming season could be Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James’ last campaign, either with the Lakers or marking the end of an unprecedented career. After James addressed the shift from the Big 3 era, a time when LeBron thrived by capturing four championships, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested what he thinks the Hall of Fame forward truly wants.

For Windhorst, the face of the Lakers’ franchise may have switched to Luka Doncic, but James’ desire to stay in LA remains the same.

“A lot has changed for LBJ in the last year. A year ago, the Lakers were offering him a multi-year deal with a player option, drafted and guaranteed Bronny a long-term deal, and LBJ was offering to give up money to work with free agents,” Windhorst said. “Now Luka is centerpiece of franchise & the transition has shocked & strained everyone & they’re all dealing with the new reality. That’s playing out partially in real time and in some public. At the end of the day, I think LBJ wants to be a Laker.”

With a full season alongside Doncic and new additions, such as veteran center Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart added to the roster, 2025-26 could be James’ best chance at returning to the NBA Finals since 2020. Also, the Lakers still have Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, both of whom are on the cusp of entering their respective prime years, while Dalton Knecht is coming off an impressive rookie campaign. Brian Windhorst could be accurate.

LeBron James on NBA’s shift ahead of last season with Lakers

After Lakers All-Star LeBron James opted in to his final year of a two-year, $104 million contract, he spoke about the shift from the NBA’s Big 3 era to where the league is today. Teams no longer look for the best three All-Stars to put together, but rather prioritize depth and team-friendly contracts.

James pointed out the noticeable shift, per the Mind of the Game podcast.

“I played in the era as well of the Big 3 era, but it’s looking like now the game is starting to shift again to how can we create the most depth,” James said. “But also, how can we create the most energy life? How can we have the most shelf life out on the floor to be able to sustain an injury or sustain a run throughout the course of a game, where guys can come in, and it’s infectious all game long.”

Adapting is key for James and the Lakers as they enter the upcoming season with high hopes.