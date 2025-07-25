Although Bronny James didn't close out the NBA Summer League, his summer exploits are not through. According to Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, James will participate in the pro-am Drew League, a community-based league in South Central Los Angeles.

The league was founded in 1973 by Alvin Willis as a means to unite the community through basketball. In addition, the best high school, college, and pro players would come to play Charles Drew Junior High School and connect with the community.

Among the players who have completed include Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and LeBron James. Bronny is entering his second full NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last year, he averaged 2.3 points per game and played in 27 games. During the Summer League, James averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 assists per game. He had a standout performance against the Boston Celtics, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Lakers are coming off a season in which they finished 50-32 before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for James, he is still very much living in the shadow of his father, who is heading into his 23rd season at the age of 40.

But for the Drew League, this could be his breakout moment.

Bronny James's coming-out party.

The Drew League, much like the Rucker in Harlem, is a test of who can ball. In this instance, this is the time for Bronny to show what he has made of.

Additionally, he could follow in his father's footsteps, who had tried his hand at this league. The people looking on will regard Bronny with a combination of anticipation and hesitation.

But if he can show up and show out, there could be something to say about what he can bring to the Lakers.

If Bronny can make it there, he can make it anywhere.