The Los Angeles Lakers had to navigate their last two regular-season games without the services of Dennis Schroder, who was nursing a lingering neck injury. It was deemed serious enough for him to miss two crucial games for LA to end the season, which is why at this point, the fans want to know: Is Dennis Schroder playing in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament vs. the Timberwolves?

Dennis Schroder playing injury status vs. Timberwolves

The good news for Lakers fans is that Schroder is nowhere to be found on the official injury report. This only means that the 29-year-old will be available against Minnesota, where he will be expected to resume his role as the backup point guard behind D’Angelo Russell.

For what it’s worth, Russell has popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game, but the fact that he’s been tagged as probable means that he should be good to go as well. The same should be the case for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis too, who are both considered probable to play.

As for the Timberwolves, they will be without Rudy Gobert, who will be serving a one-game team-imposed suspension after getting into a physical altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson in their last game. Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to play due to a right calf strain.

However, with regard to the question of Is Dennis Schroder playing in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament vs. Timberwolves, the answer is yes.