There’s a lot going on with the Minnesota Timberwolves right now, and all the drama could not come at a worse time for them. Rudy Gobert has been suspended for one game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout, and he won’t be available for the Wolves when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the NBA Play-In game.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was asked to comment on the Gobert situation as his team prepares to face off against a shorthanded Wolves side. For his part, however, the first-year shot-caller isn’t letting all this brouhaha get into their heads:

“I don’t think it’s a distraction,” Ham said, via Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter. “It’s not Laker business and we’re all focused on Lakers business. It’s an unfortunate situation but I really don’t have an opinion on it. … It’s not about who we playing, it’s about how we play.”

The Timberwolves will obviously be at a disadvantage without Gobert in the mix, but the Lakers aren’t allowing this fact from distracting them from their goal. Moreover, Karl-Anthony Towns has been tagged as questionable for the game as well, which could potentially add further misery for Minnesota and their hopes of securing the No. 7 seed with a win over the Lakers. Nevertheless, coach Ham is making sure that his squad is focused on themselves and their game as opposed to letting all these external factors impact their preparations for this massive game ahead.