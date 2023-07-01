The Los Angeles Lakers' first move in NBA free agency was to sign Gabe Vincent from the Miami Heat to a three-year, $33 million deal. The arrival of the 6-foot-3 point guard meant that there was now a surplus in LA's backcourt rotation. True enough, it wasn't long before news broke that Dennis Schroder is now on his way out of the squad.

Schroder has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors for two years and $26 million. The Raptors acted swiftly after seeing Fred VanVleet take his talents to the Indiana Pacers. Apparently, Toronto had a contingency plan in place, and they wasted no time booking FVV's replacement.

For their part, though, a lot of Lakers fans weren't exactly rejoicing upon learning about this new development. Schroder made his mark on Laker Nation, and for the most part, the supporters were sad to see him go:

THIS ONE HURTS 💔

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING DENNIS SCHRODER. BEST OF LUCK IN TORONTO #LAKESHOW pic.twitter.com/a7tARfRNg2 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) July 1, 2023

Wishing Dennis Schroder the best of luck after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Raptors!https://t.co/32yTxzjsET pic.twitter.com/2L2J1iuG1U — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 1, 2023

thanks for always trolling dennis pic.twitter.com/DKyv4vKXuU — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 1, 2023

This was Schroder's second stint with the Lakers after having spent the 2020-21 campaign in Hollywood. It was another brief stopover for the German national, but there's no denying that he has endeared himself in the hearts and minds of LA supporters everywhere.

Then again, there were still some fans who weren't shedding any tears. To them, it's just business as usual as the Lakers move on in the hope of building a better roster for 2023-24:

As he was solid for us, He made a lot of turnovers at the crazier times — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) July 1, 2023

Naturally, there were references to Schroder's decision to turn down the Lakers' offer of a guaranteed $84 million a few years ago. Schroder bet on himself and unfortunately for him, he ended up losing. He didn't get $84 million with the Raptors, but at least he's slowly working his way to paying back the money he owes himself.