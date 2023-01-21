The Memphis Grizzlies had been on an 11-game win streak recently, but thanks to Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers that streak is no more. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies at home on Friday via a 122-121 win thanks to Schroder coming up big in the final seconds.

With the Lakers trailing 120-119 and about 12 seconds left in the game, Schroder stole the ball from Desmond Bane at halfcourt and drove all the way to the basket for a layup. There was a questionable call on the drive and Schroder was awarded a free throw for the and-one. He finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on the night.

DENNIS SCHRODER STEAL & SCORE GIVES THE LAKERS THE LEAD 🚨 7.6 SECONDS LEFT ON ESPN pic.twitter.com/MLxkaGY3MP — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2023

This is Dennis Schroder’s second stint with the Lakers. He was traded to the Lakers in the 2020 offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunder and had a decent season that year. He ended up rejecting the Lakers contract extension offer and did not receive anything close to that in free agency in the 2021 offseason. He ended up settling for a one year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Schroder returned to the Lakers this past offseason after finishing last season with the Houston Rockets. Coming into Friday’s game against the Grizzlies, Schroder was averaging 12.0 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the three-point line. He’s started in 28 of the 31 games he’s played in and he’s given the Lakers a much needed spark.

Even so, the Lakers remain under .500 with a record of 21-25 and having lost four of their last six games. They currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with little margin for error if they want to at least sneak into a play-in game.