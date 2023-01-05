By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better.

Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.

With their top stars out, everybody thought the Lakers were bound to lose against the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat. However, Schroder took over and exploded for 32 points to help the Purple and Gold take the 112-109 win. The veteran guard also scored LA’s final two points via free throws to ensure their victory.

After the game, James gave a shoutout to Schroder for his performance, tweeting “MENACE” in reference to his “Dennis the Menace” nickname.

MENANCE!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 5, 2023

Dennis Schroder certainly lived up to his nickname on Wednesday, and he undoubtedly deserves a ton of credit for helping the Lakers secure their third straight win.

Aside from him, though, Russell Westbrook also came up big for the LA. While he’s dealing with a foot injury heading to the game, he didn’t look bothered by it. In the end, he punished the Heat with an all-around game of 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Thomas Bryant was also sensational with his 21 points and nine rebounds, anchoring the painted area even against Bam Adebayo.

It remains to be seen if LeBron James can suit up in their next game, though his teammates certainly showed the superstar that he can trust them to win games.