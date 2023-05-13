Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker surely isn’t having the best of times at the moment. The Suns, despite acquiring Kevin Durant, ran into their demons they thought they had already exorcised, losing in embarrassing fashion at home to the Denver Nuggets not even a year after they the Dallas Mavericks ran them out of the playoffs. And now, more past demons have come to haunt Booker, especially if he’s tuning in to Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors’ heated second-round battle.

With the game in intermission, the ESPN broadcast of Lakers-Warriors Game 6 cast the spotlight on celebrities and prominent personalities who were in attendance in Crypto.com Arena. Chief among them were Michael B. Jordan, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, and Trae Young. But one high-profile couple would certainly catch the eye of the eliminated Suns star.

Devin Booker’s old flame Kendall Jenner and her new significant other, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, were also those among the sold out crowd during the Lakers’ Game 6 romp over the Warriors.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny courtside for Lakers-Warriors ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3E1nyXo3Kh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in attendance for Game 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/asJ2FKpGEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2023

Bad Bunny and Devin Booker don’t quite have a full-blown beef at the moment, although there are certainly hints that the two men who have played (or are playing) a significant part in Kendall Jenner’s life aren’t exactly on the best of terms.

Bad Bunny appeared to take a shot on Booker (and Phoenix in general) through a verse in one of the rapper’s tracks, titled “Coco Chanel”. In that verse, Bunny declares that “the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix, she knows it”, which basically implies what one would think that statement does.

Moreover, the Suns star, according to an insider source from the New York Post, believes that Jenner and Bunny’s relationship isn’t “that serious” and that Booker apparently thinks that Bunny is not his ex’s type and that there may not be any longevity in their relationship.

Be that as it may, Devin Booker and the Suns will have a long offseason ahead of them, and given how fresh the sting of their playoff defeat is, he may not find watching the Lakers game as the best use of his time.