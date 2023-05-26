ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

There’s a new burner account fiasco in the NBA. We’ve heard rumors about players like current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and even team executives like former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Bryan Colangelo owning secondary accounts on Twitter. But now, there’s speculation that longtime NBA referee Eric Lewis also allegedly owns a burner account as well. Fans might remember him as the official Patrick Beverley tried to convince with a camera over a missed foul on LeBron James during Lakers-Celtics earlier this year.

Patrick Beverley took a professional camera to show the officials the missed foul call on LeBron James in the final seconds of Lakers-Celtics. He got hit with a technical foul for it.pic.twitter.com/yNNf7vnOc9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Lewis, who was the crew chief during that Lakers-Celtics game, admitted that they “missed the play” that would have resulted in potentially game-winning free throws for LeBron. Instead, the Lakers lost in overtime.

The no-call was controversial enough to warrant a pool report after the game, and Crew Chief Eric Lewis actually admitted the officials’ mistake.

Pool Reporter (Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe): “It looked like there was contact on LeBron’s drive at the end of regulation. Why was there no foul call there and what did you see there?”

Eric Lewis: “There was contact. At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play.”

Alleged Eric Lewis Burner Fiasco

An NBA Twitter sleuth by the username @Mikey_Wyllin was able to notice that a random Twitter account with zero followers has suspiciously been responding to tweets related to the veteran official. The account was deactivated shortly after.

NBA fans did some digging and found what is rumored to be referee Eric Lewis' burner account. The Twitter account, since deactivated, repeatedly defended officiating and often tweets mentioning Lewis 🤯 (via @PabloEscoburner, @Mikey_Wyllin)pic.twitter.com/B49lLFhsah — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

The accuser even tagged the account to say to who he alleges is referee Eric Lewis that “the jigg is up”.

The account, which has seen its follower count jump from 0 to nearly 200 as of writing, was then reactivated and responded claiming that it wasn’t Eric Lewis’ account but rather that of his brother Mark.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dear Pablo, right family, wrong Lewis. You might want to out his brother, Mark. Just have fun. Twitter ain’t Watergate,” said the account that may or may not be Eric Lewis or his brother Mark.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA HE DELETED IT LMAOOO just embrace it bro, we not mad. You a pioneer. Talk yo shit!! @CuttliffBlair pic.twitter.com/jykn9Ntq7T — Mikeyyy_Wyllin (@Mikey_Wyllin) May 26, 2023

Checking the account’s replies, it truly responds to just tweets with direct mentions of Eric Lewis, coming to the referee’s aid against criticisms.

Sooo you watched every referee? 😂😂😂 — blair cuttliff (@CuttliffBlair) May 24, 2023

Just like they not talking about smurfs taking over London — blair cuttliff (@CuttliffBlair) May 23, 2023

That shiihh aint true stop spreading lies. Gtfoh — blair cuttliff (@CuttliffBlair) May 23, 2023

He even responded to a recent call during Lakers-Nuggets Game 3, coming to the defense of Scott Foster for blowing a whistle against Nikola Jokic for a ticky tack foul on Anthony Davis. The play was challenged by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and eventually stood, which the account conveniently linked to in its response to Nuggets writer Joel Rush.

While it claims not to be Eric Lewis, it’s interesting to note that the Instagram account linked to it is registered as what can be deciphered as elewismk@aol.com. While it’s not 100 percent definitive evidence, it does prove that the email account holder was probably ancient to still be using one linked to AOL.

The best part is the Instagram and 2003 ass AOL email account pic.twitter.com/3ytoIwGAUq — Mikeyyy_Wyllin (@Mikey_Wyllin) May 25, 2023

Whether or not the account is actually Eric Lewis probably can’t be proven with certainty. But given that the tweets from the alleged burner account aren’t really doing any harm, it’ll just remain a hilarious anecdote in his NBA referee career, one that’s spanned nearly two decades and over a thousand NBA games.