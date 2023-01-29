Patrick Beverley, just like the rest of the NBA world, couldn’t believe that Jayson Tatum’s clear foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of the Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game was not called. In fact, he even brought a professional camera to show the obvious hit.

With the game tied at 105-105 and with less than a second left, James missed what could have been a game-winning lay-up. Nonetheless, video replays of the incident showed Tatum whacking LeBron’s arms as he took the shot–which should have been whistled, to no avail.

HOW WAS THERE NO FOUL CALLED FOR JAYSON TATUM ON LEBRON JAMES ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ogTswiMezF — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) January 29, 2023

As both sides headed to the bench to prepare for overtime, Beverley took the chance to get a professional camera and argue how they could miss such an obvious foul. Of course the official whistled him for that and gave the Lakers guard a tech.

Patrick Beverley took a professional camera to show the officials the missed foul call on LeBron James in the final seconds of Lakers-Celtics. He got hit with a technical foul for it.pic.twitter.com/yNNf7vnOc9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

It’s certainly a frustrating moment for LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and the Lakers. In such a crucial and high-profile game like this one, it is really important to get the officiating right. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, they have fallen victim to one of the biggest and most pressing issue in the NBA for years.

A lot of people will definitely be waiting for the NBA’s L2M report and see what the league has to say. But at the end of the day, it won’t do anything to give the Lakers the win. Now, they will have to work extra hard to get back into Play-in and playoff contention.