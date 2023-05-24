A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dwight Howard’s self-deprecating Taiwan invites to trending NBA players (aka those that just got bounced from the NBA Playoffs) have been going viral — and for good reason. His latest victim is none other than former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James, who despite his heroic effort, just saw his team get utterly embarrassed by the Denver Nuggets on Monday night via a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

Howard did not let the opportunity pass without taking a jab at LeBron. Shortly after the Lakers’ devastating exit, Howard decided to give James a “call:”

“We got purple and gold jerseys,” Howard said. “I got one right here, right now, it’s white. We got purple and gold, though. Nobody got No. 6, you can have that. You’ve been playing in the league for 35 years, bro, everywhere. You LeGoat. You can be the LeGM over here, LeCoach, you can be LeTrainer, you can be LeCook, LeDriver.”

"Nobody got No.6, you can have that… You can be the LeGM over here." Dwight Howard "calling" LeBron to join him in Taiwan 😂💀 (h/t @scubaryan_) pic.twitter.com/3bLZzsrt3E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This isn’t the first time Dwight Howard sent an impromptu invite to LeBron to join him in Taiwan, but this time around, it’s even more savage given how the Lakers’ season just ended.

To be fair to Howard, he presented quite the offer for LeBron James. According to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, James can be the GM of his team over in Taiwan while also fulfilling the role of a player-coach.

All jokes aside, though, Dwight and LeBron go way back. Howard was part of the Lakers’ 2020 title run, and it was at that time that he formed quite a bond with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Apparently, that bond is strong enough for Howard to be trolling James this hard.