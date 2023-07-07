Dwight Howard previously stated that he firmly believes he could take down Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in his prime. For those that are not familiar with Howard's peak, let's just say he was a pretty good basketball player in his heyday. This is exactly why he has extreme confidence in his ability to dominate the newly-minted NBA champion and former back-to-back league MVP.

Howard has now doubled down (again) on his claim against Jokic. This time around, the 37-year-old provided a lengthy and detailed explanation as to why he believes he has the upper hand against the Nuggets big man:

“Obviously, people going to say Jokic can score. He got all those offensive skills,” Howard said, via Zion Olojede of Complex. “But at the same time, I was getting 38 and 20, 45-18, 19, 20, and I'm doing all this with twos. No threes, all twos. I'm doing this with lobs. I'm not getting a lot of post-up attempts like Jokic. He's getting way more opportunities I would say as far as to show his low post game and all that stuff. And I was just in a different era.

“So, people look at that and say, ‘Well, Jokic, he scores and does all this stuff.' And no offense, I think he's great. I love Jokic. I don't want people to think that I'm trying to hate even comparing, but I'm going to take myself. I know how dominant I was and I know what I could do with my skills. And on the defensive end and on the offensive end I was quick enough to get past everybody.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dwight wasn't done just yet. While the former eight-time All-Star made it abundantly clear that he has nothing but love for Jokic, Howard also didn't hold back in flexing his own credentials:

“So, I didn't necessarily have to use skill moves and stuff like that all the time to score,” Howard continued. “I use my speed a lot. I use power to finesse or sometimes speed to finish with power. I just had an array of different things but people just remember seeing me dunk the ball on people's head.

“And I love Jokic and I'm happy for him. I think he's one of the best centers that ever played the game on basketball, but I'm not going to throw dirt on my own name. I'm Dwight Howard. I know what I've done in this league.”