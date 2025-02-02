Professional athletes often defy normal expectations of performance longevity and Los Angeles Lakers forward and future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James is no exception. In fact, he is the prime example of this phenomenon.

James, currently playing his 21st season in the NBA, continues to dominate despite crossing the 40-year-old threshold. He is averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range during the 2024-25 campaign.

James made a significant impact in the Lakers‘ 128-112 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. In 37 minutes of action, he recorded 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

After the game, James said he will “possibly” play in Madison Square Garden again, perhaps hinting at retirement. He also talked about having “no idea how I'm still doing this.”

“The Man Above has given me some great gifts,” James said. “I've taken full advantage of it. I've put in all the work and dedication to the game and it's given me so much. But I have no idea how I'm still doing this at this level.”

James logged his fourth career triple-double at Madison Square Garden in Saturday night's contest. He has had no shortage of stellar performances in New York City throughout his illustrious career.

James and the Lakers return to action on Tuesday night when they host their cross-town rival Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT.

How LeBron James found out about Luka Doncic trade

Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James did not know about the blockbuster deal his team made with the Dallas Mavericks, adding Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, prior to the news breaking, despite many believing he is directly involved in the Lakers' front office.

That does not appear to be the case, at least in this situation, however, as James found out about the significant transaction when everyone else did.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James did not have any knowledge of the news until after the Lakers' matchup with the Knicks.

“LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said,” McMenamin reported via Twitter/X.

With the addition of Doncic to their lineup, the Lakers could be in an improved position to make some news in the playoffs.