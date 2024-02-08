Did the Lakers do the right thing by defying LeBron James' wishes?

The NBA world knows that LeBron James wanted to see the Los Angeles Lakers be active at the trade deadline. LeBron did it his way, but the message was unmistakable. He expected his team to make a move.

Someone should go check in on LeBron, because the deadline has passed and Los Angeles stood pat. Despite weeks of rumors and plenty of names floated as potential targets, the Lakers did nothing to bolster their rotation.

Sitting in ninth in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers were expected to do something, anything, to aid a playoff push. Some fans couldn't believe their favorite team sat out the frenzy of moves, while others seem content with the inaction. Just because no trades were made doesn't mean the team cannot improve its roster, but defying their Hall of Fame leader certainly shocked some fans.

Mixed reaction to Lakers staying quiet

One fan who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure couldn't believe Lebron's wishes weren't met.

“The lakers really just said fuck the trade deadline huh?? 🤔 I don’t know much but I do know there’s a good chance that not making a move really pissed Bron off! 😂”

Another fan expressed frustration, but not shock, posting that the Lakers sitting on their hands was “the least surprising thing ever.”

There were fans that sided with LeBron, feeling a sense of urgency to go all-in with an all-time great still on the roster but closing in on the big four-oh.

The Lakers really made zero trades? Lebron turns 40 next year! No time to wait until the summer. pic.twitter.com/IEBiMykbD6 — PulseHQ (@CurrentPulseHQ) February 8, 2024

However, some fans bought into the Lakers' (possible) vision.

One fan applauded the lack of a trade because “this is the best buyout market I’ve seen in years, and it’s only gonna grow.”

Someone else posted that, trade or no trade, the season won't be ending up with a Larry O'Brien trophy, so what's the point?

“The Lakers didn't miss anything at this deadline. There was no trade on the table to make this team a true contender BEYOND the ceiling it has.”

Summed up one fan: “If Pelinka saw something worth it he would have done it.“