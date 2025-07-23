The Seattle Storm announced Wednesday that veteran NFL linebacker and Super Bowl XLVIII champion Bobby Wagner has joined the team’s ownership group, marking a significant move for both the WNBA franchise and one of Seattle’s most celebrated athletes.

Wagner, who spent 10 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, returns to the city in a new capacity as he prepares for his 14th season, now with the Washington Commanders. In doing so, he follows in the footsteps of Los Angeles Lakers legends Magic Johnson and the late Kobe Bryant — both of whom served as major inspirations for his decision.

Wagner told ESPN’s John Keim that he sought advice from Johnson before moving forward with the investment. Johnson currently holds ownership stakes in several major sports franchises, including the Commanders (NFL), Dodgers (MLB), Sparks (WNBA), LAFC (MLS), and Spirit (NWSL).

“I’m excited to be part of the WNBA. I’ve always watched it from afar… excited to be part of the growth and stay connected to a community I still love,” Wagner said.

He also emphasized Bryant’s influence, pointing to the five-time NBA champion’s strong support for women’s sports.

“I want to continue his legacy,” Wagner said.

The move comes as the Storm continues to solidify its position as a premier franchise in women’s basketball. Over the course of 25 seasons, the organization has earned four WNBA championships and made the playoffs 19 times. In 2023, the team opened the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a $64 million state-of-the-art facility designed to reflect the team’s long-term commitment to elevating the women’s game. Earlier this year, Forbes ranked the Storm as the third-most valuable team in the WNBA.

“Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said in a statement. “He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby’s experience and expertise to the mix.”

“It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports,” Wagner said. “This is about more than basketball, it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations.”

The Storm (14-10) will aim to bounce back Thursday night after falling to the Dallas Wings 87-63 on Tuesday. Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 22 points in the loss.

Seattle begins a three-game road stretch against the Chicago Sky (7-16), led by WNBA sophomore standout and NBA 2K26 cover athlete Angel Reese. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.