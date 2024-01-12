Gilbert Arenas is tired of the double standards in the GOAT debate between Lakers star LeBron James and Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit up and down to start the 2023-24 NBA season. The Lakers currently sit at an even 19-19 as the season nears its midway point, but despite turning 39 years old, James has continued to produce at an All-NBA level in his 21st season.

Recently, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took to his own Gil's Arena Show podcast to sound off on some age-related hypocrisy in the greatest of all time debate between James and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan, referencing Jordan's struggles to rack up wins during his later years with the Washington Wizards.

“History proves that this is a compliment to LeBron James, that when you complain that he complains about his team being bad at the age of 39, that means y'all still hold him at this high level that he should impact the game,” said Arenas. “But the greatest player of all time was playing at 38, 39 on the Wizards and y'all didn't hold him to no f****** standards. Y'all looked at that team and said, ‘Oh, these m*****f****** sorry, yeah, they're not good, Jordan, just play.'”

Indeed, Michael Jordan's GOAT arguers do tend to skim over the later years of his career, while James has led the Lakers on multiple deep playoff runs, including a championship in 2020, in what figures to be the twilight of his NBA tenure.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor and look to get back over .500 when they host the Phoenix Suns on January 11.