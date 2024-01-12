The team has a message for any teams hoping to acquire Reaves.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and rumors are starting to pop up surrounding various teams and the players they may be looking to unload or acquire, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Austin Reaves.

While the Lakers do need an infusion of talent, or at least a shuffling of the deck chairs, the team isn't keen on moving Reaves, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“Los Angeles has continued to tell teams it doesn’t want to part with Austin Reaves, sources said. There does seem to be a pathway for a [Dejounte] Murray-to-Los Angeles deal if the Lakers would be willing to include Reaves, sources said, although that would require the Hawks to send back more value for Los Angeles’ liking. Around the league, D’Angelo Russell’s $17 million salary has not been viewed as a valuable trade chip for the Lakers to bolster their roster behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

The Lakers reportedly prefer to acquire Murray because he is a “two-way player” unlike LaVine, making him the compromise Klutch Sports (Murray and LaVine's representation) and the Lakers' front office can reach.

Of course, Murray would look like the more appealing target for the Lakers, as the Atlanta Hawks guard would entail a significantly less considerable financial commitment than Zach LaVine would. Murray, who signed an extension with the Hawks prior to the 2023-24 season, will be making an average of $28.5 million for the next four seasons. LaVine's average annual salary is at around $43 million, and his contract runs for one fewer year.