LeBron James is nearing the end of his career, and even he admitted that he is feeling that his Hall of Fame career is in its twilight. He's turning 40 years of age in exactly two weeks, and all the Los Angeles Lakers could do moving forward is manage his well-being, with the superstar forward even admitting that he still hasn't put his foot injury problems completely in the rearview mirror even after taking eight days off from the team.

Given the Lakers' roster issues, it's not feasible for them to keep James under 30 minutes a night; it simply will not lead to a winning formula. Nevertheless, head coach JJ Redick has a plan in mind regarding how to manage the 39-year-old star's body and to avoid taxing him however they can.

“Not necessarily less minutes, but shorter runs so that he's not getting gassed and then quicker segments on the bench and then he's back in,” Redick said following the Lakers' 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James played 34 minutes for the Lakers on Sunday night, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in his return from a two-game absence. The 39-year-old star was given four separate breaks by Redick on Sunday, with his longest rest period clocking in at 4 minutes and 41 seconds of game time in the second quarter.

The Lakers star's total workload wasn't all that different from his usual, but perhaps this new substitution pattern from Redick will be more beneficial for the 39-year-old's long-term health. James continues to be one of the best players in the association, and the Lakers will be in the lottery without him, so Redick and company will have to find a way to stick to the plan even amid adversity.

Lakers find a way to survive LeBron James-less minutes against Grizzlies

It has been a running theme throughout LeBron James' career that his teams tend to either fall apart or tread water whenever he's on the bench. But on Sunday night, the Lakers stumbled upon a formula that allowed them to survive the minutes James spent on the bench.

Cam Reddish stepped up on Sunday; even though he played only 14 minutes, he was a +11, giving the Lakers a lively presence on defense against a defiant Grizzlies team. Meanwhile, James' plus-minus on the night was dragged down as he tried to prop up a Lakers bench that has not been playing well in recent weeks.