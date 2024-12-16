To start the month of December, it looked as though Father Time was catching up to LeBron James, as unlikely as that may seem to be. James endured a brutal stretch in which fans were alleging that he was “washed”, although he did pick it up, culminating in a 39-point triple-double back on December 6 in what ended up being a crushing overtime loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. But since then, it became a major cause for concern for the Lakers that James had to take some time off due to personal reasons, missing two games in the process.

Nonetheless, James made his triumphant return to the Lakers lineup on Sunday night, helping fuel their 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies by setting the tone in the first half with his energy. He looked rejuvenated by the break he took, and it did not seem as though he had been dealing with some wear and tear given how spry he looked.

Nevertheless, the Lakers star admitted that the foot injury that has been bothering him still isn't fully in the rearview mirror and that this is something he will have to manage moving forward.

“It’s not behind me. It’s an every day thing,” James said in his postgame interview, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Considering that James is about to turn 40 years of age in two weeks, it's not a surprise at all to see the Lakers star have to weather this sort of problem. He has racked up a ton of mileage throughout the course of his Hall of Fame career, and at the very least, the NBA Cup has led to a forgiving schedule in which he can spend eight days away from the team and only miss two games.

LeBron James and the Lakers' 82-game dream is dead

At one point, LeBron James was hopeful that he can still survive the full grind of the regular season and suit up in all 82 games for the Lakers. But the Lakers don't have the personnel to make things easy on James and his aging body. He still has to be at the controls every night, especially when Anthony Davis is at his best as more of a play finisher than an initiator.

It's also for James and the Lakers' greater good for the future Hall of Famer to get as much rest as possible, as keeping him healthy will be necessary for them to mount a playoff push.