The Los Angeles Lakers have beaten the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, 116-110, thanks partly to the returning LeBron James and an explosive 40-point performance from Anthony Davis. Moreover, this much-needed win came on the heels of a 4-6 record in the last ten games, their losses including two straight blowouts to the Nuggets and Wolves and a straight-up 41-point beatdown versus the Heat. After another loss to the Wolves on Friday, LeBron James stepped away from the Lakers for “personal reasons,” returning after eight days to yet another starting lineup.

“A lot of rehab and a lot of training still,” Bron said, explaining his absence from the team, via this clip from Dave McMenamin on X, formerly Twitter. “[I made] sure that I was ready to go tonight… [I] didn't want to get too much out of shape.”

The Lakers in a conundrum

Against the Grizzlies, the Lakers and LeBron James played with a renewed intensity on both sides of the ball, as new starter Max Christie played remarkable defense on Ja Morant, limiting him to 20 points on 6-21 shooting.

However, this is one game, and the Lakers' problems remain, foremost among them is that LeBron has finally shown his age this season.

Besides going 0-9 against the Jazz, the King has shot 4-34 (11.8%) from three before making six of 11 threes in their overtime loss to the Hawks. James has also turned the ball over 66 times in his last 13 games, his highest turnover rate since signing with LA in 2018.

Part of this slowdown might also be LeBron's lingering foot injury, which required him to step away from the team to recover. Moreover, since the Lakers bowed out early from the NBA Cup, they only played two games in ten days, giving Bron more time to receive treatment for his bum foot.

This season, he has also averaged only 23.0 points on 49.5% shooting, along with 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds. Again, part of this is new coach JJ Redick‘s correct decision to hand over the keys to Anthony Davis, but the Lakers won't go anywhere if Bron's production remains as low and spotty.

Wasting the King's time

Still, a near-40-year-old basketball player putting up 20+ points in the NBA is unthinkable, and Redick rightly noted Bron's incredible longevity after the Grizzlies game.

“For guys like him and [Chris Paul], the Tom Bradys of the world, the Roger Federers of the world, it's hard to comprehend having that level of excellence for so long, because of the toll that it takes on all of you, not just your body.”

Anyway, fans should hope these intimations of Bron's mortality should finally convince Rob Pelinka to get off his chair and make some trades.

After giving excuse after excuse in the offseason, Pelinka needs to get his feet held to the fire if Lakers fans want to see another ring with Bron and AD.