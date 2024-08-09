The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics is not supposed to end when playing days are over. Sure, some chuckles and socializing are of course permitted, but rooting, or dare I say partnering with “the enemy” post-retirement is not something fans of these two iconic brands take lightly. LA might actually have to prepare itself for the possibility of its best player representing its detested foe.

“Boston Red Sox Owner Fenway Sports Group and RedBird Capital that partner closely with LeBron James are seriously considering bidding for the Celtics, sources close to the situation said,” Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported.

If John Henry, Tom Werner and the rest of these higher-ups actively pursue this endeavor, James could be inserted in an awkward situation. Active players obviously cannot serve as a part-owner, but because the sale would be completed in two parts (49 percent will be transferred in 2028), the four-time NBA champion would likely be able to join this pursuit if he so desires.

James is not only tied to the Lakers, however. He has established roots in Los Angeles. Fans will struggle to accept him in or near the color green on a fairly regular basis. But owning an NBA team is one of his post-career goals. Could that dream trump the Purple and Gold?

What does LeBron James' future look like?

The all-time scoring champion does not have to settle, of course. Considering he is already a billionaire, LeBron James can find new partners to go into business with and lead a Las Vegas-based expansion franchise like he has expressed interest in doing in the past. There is plenty to consider, but this might not be his main concern right now.

The 39-year-old will go for another Gold Medal with Team USA on Sunday in Paris and then shift his focus to playing an NBA season with son Bronny James. There is a long way to go before Lakers fans have to possibly stomach this scenario. Keep in mind, though, that many Celtics fans do not want this move to happen, either.

Green Teamers are happy with how the Celtics are run

Red Sox Nation has lost patience with ownership, deeming it to be both indifferent and condescending. A competitive 2024 campaign is unlikely to wash out the bitter taste in their mouths when it comes to the Fenway Sports Group, especially if Mookie Betts continues to collect more accolades with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They do not want to deal with that type of frustration during basketball season, too. The Celtics are in position to achieve a level of sustained success that the fan base has not witnessed since the 1980s. Even with the roster's core being locked up, the Green Teamers' confidence will inevitably shake to some degree if such a change occurs.

Beyond the business side of things, there is no love lost between LeBron James and the Celtics. He essentially ended the Big Three era in Boston while leading the Miami Heat in 2012. His all-time great Game 6 performance, which consisted of 45 points and 15 rebounds was surely responsible for at least a few sleepless nights in the 617.

Accepting him would be initially tough, but once fans realize the endless bragging rights a potential James' ownership stake gives them over the Lakers, they might come around.