A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Anthony Davis gave Los Angeles Lakers fans a proper scare on Monday night after the All-Star big man was seen clutching his hip for a considerable period in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs opening-round clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers big man appears to have avoided a significant injury, but he has still been listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 showdown. This is why the fans want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A lot is on the line for both the Lakers and the Grizzlies in Game 5. LA can end this series with a win, while Memphis must scrape out a victory to keep their season alive. As such, we fully expect Davis to play in this one. He is currently listed as probable to play, which only means that he should be available.

It is worth noting, however, that apart from the right foot stress injury he is still dealing with, Davis also re-aggravated his hip injury in Game 4. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the game that AD would require “round-the-clock treatment.” It doesn’t seem like Davis will be a hundred percent on Wednesday, but he should still suit up all the same.

As such, with regard to the question of Is Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 5 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is that it’s very unlikely that he doesn’t.