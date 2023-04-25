Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis said his right hip should be “fine”, but it will still need “round-the-clock treatment” before Game 5 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, per Darvin Ham. AD re-aggravated the injury after a hard fall in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 117-111 overtime win in Game 4.

Anthony Davis was slow to get up after taking a hard fall on this possession 😬pic.twitter.com/p1xYD5YbVa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

“He’s hanging in there man,” Ham said. “He’s definitely hurting but it’s not something that’s going to keep him out. We just have to manage it the best we can and it’s constant round-the-clock treatment.”

"Guys, AD is just not right..In this last timeout huddle he was away from the team at the end of the bench, he was just rubbing that right hip and he was just shaking his head back and forth." – @ChrisBHaynes on Anthony Davis’ struggles during Game 4 😬pic.twitter.com/eBBv5LvlmV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Davis said the injury has bothered him for several days but he never considered exiting the game. (He was also elbowed below the belt by Desmond Bane.)

“I just wanted to play,” explained AD. “It’s been bothering me for probably like a week-and-a-half. But there was no way I was coming out. Just trying to give what I could to the team. I’ll be fine, though. We do what we’re supposed to do Wednesday, then I get a couple days to let it calm down and get back to normal. But take care of it tonight, tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday’s game.”

Anthony Davis said his hip has been bothering him for “about a week” but there was “no way” he was coming out of tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/w0okJFlgAM — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 25, 2023

AD seemed a tad slowed and was seen grimacing on occasion. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting, though he gutted his way to 11 rebounds and 4 blocks, including on a potential buzzer-beater from Ja Morant at the end of regulation. He scored two buckets around the basket in overtime to help lead the Lakers to their biggest win of the season.

Anthony Davis blocks Ja Morant’s potential game winner 🚫 Lakers and Grizzlies are headed to OT!pic.twitter.com/KpQ98iE3zC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

It sounds like Davis will play in Game 5, but he won’t have much time to recuperate. The Lakers will look to close out the series at the FedEx Forum at 6:30 p.m. CT.